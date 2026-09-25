LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning about an active barricade the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and SWAT are responding to on Thursday night.
WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene
Police, SWAT respond to active barricade, surrounding residences evacuated
According to Metro, an individual barricaded themselves inside a residence near the 100 block of Betty Lane.
At this time, police believe the individual is armed. Crisis negotiators are assisting as officials attempt to convince the suspect to surrender themselves.
LVMPD said that surrounding residences have either been evacuated or are in the process of being evacuated.
This is an active incident. Avoid the area.
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Police, SWAT respond to active barricade, surrounding residences evacuatedWe're learning about an active barricade the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and SWAT are responding to on Thursday night.
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