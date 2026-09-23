Dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting in east Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A dispute between neighbors led to a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in east Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Robert Price said dispatch received multiple 911 calls around 5 p.m. for gunfire in the 5700 block of Pavot Court near Vegas Valley Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as a man in his 40s, in his front yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As more officers arrived, they located the suspect, identified as a man in his 20s, exiting his residence. He was taken into custody.

According to Price, the two men were neighbors and had been in a dispute for the past couple of weeks. Price said when the victim arrived home and got out of his car, the suspect came out of his residence with a rifle and began shooting at the victim.

"Any type of neighbor dispute, feel free to give the police department a call. We'll try to mitigate any issues that may arise," Price said. "Leave it to us to handle and not take it upon yourself."

WATCH | Full preliminary press briefing from Lt. Robert Price: