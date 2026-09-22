1 hospitalized after shooting on Cheyenne Avenue near Buffalo Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting Monday evening on Cheyenne Avenue near Buffalo Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say officers responded to the 7600 block of Cheyenne and located one person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital in "stable condition."

According to LVMPD, the suspect is outstanding.

Police say it is an active scene and ask the public to avoid the area.