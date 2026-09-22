Police investigating fatal shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a shooting Monday evening east of the Strip, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said officers responded just before 7 p.m. the 300 block of East Harmon Avenue, between Koval Lane and Paradise Road, where one male was pronounced dead at the scene.
LVMPD said a homicide detective will provide information at a later time.
All eastbound lanes are blocked on Harmon Avenue at Lamar Circle, according to the RTC.
-
Police: Impairment suspected in death of 80-year-old hit by car in east valleyLas Vegas police are investigating a collision that killed an 80-year-old man in the area of Eastern and Cedar avenues on Friday morning.
Police: Impairment suspected in death of 80-year-old hit by car in east valley[RAW VIDEO] Las Vegas police investigate a collision that killed an 80-year-old man in the area of Eastern and Cedar avenues on Friday morning.
Driver arrested on DUI charges after pedestrian killed on Boulder HighwayHenderson police say a driver was arrested on suspicion of impairment after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Boulder Highway early Wednesday morning.
Alleged abuse victims of Clark County elementary school teacher are nonverbalWe're learning more about a Clark County elementary school teacher arrested for assaulting two students last month.