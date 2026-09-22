Police investigating fatal shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a shooting Monday evening east of the Strip, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said officers responded just before 7 p.m. the 300 block of East Harmon Avenue, between Koval Lane and Paradise Road, where one male was pronounced dead at the scene.

LVMPD said a homicide detective will provide information at a later time.

All eastbound lanes are blocked on Harmon Avenue at Lamar Circle, according to the RTC.