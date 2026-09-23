VIDEO: Las Vegas police seek gunman in ride-by shooting of off-duty corrections officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are sharing photos of a potential suspect in the shooting of an off-duty corrections officer and asking for the public's help to identify the individual.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the photos on Wednesday afternoon, which show a person in dark clothing, with a dark face covering and hat, riding an electric bicycle.

Video provided by Las Vegas police shows the person they believe is the gunman:

[RAW VIDEO] Gunman sought by police in shooting of LVMPD corrections officer

A suspect in the shooting has been at large since Monday night, when police say the LVMPD corrections officer was shot in the 7600 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, near Buffalo Drive.

Officers responding to the shooting, reported at 8:43 p.m., found the officer suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said previously. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and, as of Tuesday afternoon, was said to be in "stable" condition.

Police say the officer was walking out of a business when an unidentified man rode past him on a black electric bicycle, "produced a firearm, and fired several rounds" in the officer's direction.

"The male then fled the area on the electric bicycle prior to officers arriving," police said.

LVMPD describes the suspect as a man wearing a "half-style helmet," a dark green jacket, dark pants and a face covering.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the gunman is asked to contact the LVMPD Fun Crime Unit by calling 702-828-7815 or emailing vgcu@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.