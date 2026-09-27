2 dead after shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after a shooting left two people dead in North Las Vegas.
Officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department responded Saturday around 4:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Nestled Oak Avenue, between West Centennial and West Tropical parkways, after reports of two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
According to NLVPD, when officers arrived, they found two people "beyond life-saving measures." They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe this was an isolated incident involving the two who were shot, according to NLVPD, adding that there is no known threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers website.
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