Man accused of stealing more than $64K from local Little League, according to arrest report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The president of a local youth baseball league is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing more than $64,000 from the organization.

Steve Prado is accused of theft, forgery, and failure to comply with convicted person registration requirements while serving as president of the Central Little League of Las Vegas, according to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13.

According to the arrest report, authorities were alerted by a board member who became suspicious of missing funds after Prado gained sole access to the organization's Wells Fargo account. When questioned about bank statements, the arrest report states Prado refused to provide them or answer questions.

The board member told police that after an emergency meeting in April, she and a safety officer obtained bank statements revealing suspicious activity from shortly after Prado's election through April, estimating "$50,000 worth of theft through Zelle, purchases and ATM withdrawals," according to the arrest report.

The arrest report details numerous purchases investigators say were made with league funds unrelated to youth baseball, including:

$1,351.15 at Las Toxicas adult entertainment club for Don Julio 1942 tequila and Modelo beer (January 20, 2026)

$1,976.12 at various casinos and bars including Bellagio Baccara, Caesars Vista, and Vanderpump Cocktail

$294 across three Blue Chew erectile dysfunction medication purchases

$116.99 for PlayStation Network and Velocity Esports charges

$1,454.73 in rideshare and electric vehicle charging fees

$108.49 in Spirit Airlines charges

$2,051.23 for Geico commercial insurance

According to the arrest report, Prado provided altered bank statements to the board. Investigators say comparison with records obtained through Grand Jury subpoena revealed approximately 29 changes across January and February statements.

The arrest report alleges alterations included:

Changing "Zelle to Steve Prado" to "Zelle from Steve Prado" on multiple transactions

Disguising charges from Las Toxicas, Bellagio, Velocity Esports, Geico, and valet parking as "Dicks Sporting good" purchases

Reducing a $2,051.23 Geico charge to appear as a $50.23 Dick's Sporting Goods charge

Altering a $5,000 Zelle transfer to Cristal Clear Services LLC to appear as a transfer from that company

The arrest report states the total concealed charges were approximately $22,436.59 over two months.

According to the arrest report, approximately $25,691.50 in Zelle transfers went to accounts labeled "Steve Prado" or accounts believed to belong to Prado's wife, including a $5,000 transfer to a business registered to his wife.

The arrest report notes Prado was convicted in 2012 in Riverside County, California, of robbery, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Investigators say he failed to register as a convicted person in Clark County despite obtaining a Nevada driver's license with a Henderson address.