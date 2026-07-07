Metro police officer arrested, charged with child abuse and battery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested on the Fourth of July and faces multiple charges, according to LVMPD.
The department said Jerry Wheeler, who has been employed with LVMPD since 2019, was initially booked into the Clark County Detention Center Saturday on charges of battery constituting domestic violence.
The Clark County District Attorney's Office amended the charges Monday to one count of child abuse, neglect or endangerment, one count of battery and one count of battery constituting domestic violence, according to LVMPD.
Wheeler is assigned to the Convention Center Area Command, Tourist Safety Division. LVMPD said he will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending an investigation.
According to court records, Wheeler posted a surety bond. He is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 2.
Click below for additional information on the arrest of an LVMPD officer. pic.twitter.com/ayFHVttpaN— LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 7, 2026
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