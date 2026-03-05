Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly grabbing and injuring flamingos at Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Canadian man has been arrested on animal abuse-related charges after allegedly grabbing and injuring flamingos at the Flamingo Las Vegas early Tuesday morning, according to an arrest report from Metro Police.

Authorities say they received an animal cruelty call around 6 a.m. Tuesday from the Flamingo Hotel and Casino after a man, Mitchell Fairbarn, had allegedly broken into the flamingo habitat and injured some of the birds.

Video surveillance obtained by authorities allegedly shows Fairbarn grabbing the first flamingo from the habitat around 5 a.m. Fairbarn is seen within frame again, grabbing a second flamingo around 5:07 a.m. and entering an elevator.

Additional video and photos from Fairbarn's cellphone allegedly show Fairbarn choking the flamingo.

"Fairbarn is seen laughing in the video and says 'I'm taking it home' as he walks back to his room, depicting a big 'Fairbarn' tattoo on his upper back, and the video ends," the report states.

Police talked to Fairbarn, who said he entered the habitat because he saw a flamingo in distress. He stated he "popped" the wing back into place, despite the various signs warning the public not to enter the habitat, according to the arrest report.

When Fairbarn pulled the wing out of the bird's body, trying to "pop it back in," he injured the wing, rupturing a blood supply of the animal, the report states.

Authorities concluded that Fairbarn "willfully and maliciously severely injured a federally protected migratory species such as the flamingo."

He was arrested and charged with four counts of willful/malicious/torture/maiming/killing of an animal.

Fairburn is set to make an initial appearance in court on Monday, March 9.

