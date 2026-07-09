Arrest report reveals multiple allegations made against Las Vegas gymnastics coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning more about the events that led to the arrest of a local coach on multiple sex crime charges.

Michael Nestor, 21, was arrested June 29 and booked into Clark County jail on multiple felony charges including lewdness with a child under 14, child sex abuse, kidnapping a minor and luring a child for sexual conduct, according to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13.

The arrest report states the case began when a young boy at Go For It USA Gymnastics day camp alleged Nestor touched his buttocks. According to the report, the child's mother told the gym's general manager that Nestor asked her son to meet him in the restroom, gave the child a sucker, then knelt down and squeezed the child's buttocks multiple times. The child said he ran into a stall to escape, but Nestor blocked the door and told him to finish the sucker before leaving, the arrest report states.

Surveillance footage from Go For It USA corroborated the child's account, according to the arrest report. The video showed Nestor approaching the child, the child running to the bathroom, Nestor following, the child exiting about two minutes later, and Nestor leaving approximately five minutes after the child.

The arrest report states the child tried reporting the incident to a female coach, who told him "it didn't happen." When the child later confronted Nestor in front of friends, Nestor denied the allegations and was "mean" to the child for the rest of the day, according to the report. The female coach later told authorities she couldn't recall the child informing her of the incident.

Parents of other children reported similar incidents to authorities, the arrest report states. One mother said she initially dismissed her son's disclosure, assuming it was a "good game" pat, but her child insisted Nestor had squeezed his buttocks and became afraid to report further incidents.

A records check revealed a May 2021 CPS "information only" report involving Nestor, then 16, for allegedly touching a friend's genitals, according to the arrest report. The case was closed without action because no parent reported abuse or neglect. Nestor's father reportedly acknowledged "something like this happened in the past" but said they "had it handled."

When questioned by authorities, Nestor denied the incidents and said he wasn't sure why children would make such claims, the arrest report states. He is scheduled to appear in court July 30.