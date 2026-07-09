LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about the moments that led up to the shooting and killing of a couple inside a Las Vegas grocery store.

Channel 13 has received surveillance video that shows Alejandro Estrada on the morning of May 12, when he is accused of leaving his home to visit the home of his ex-wife, before then walking to the nearby Smith's where she worked, and shooting her and her new husband, identified as Amanda and Victor Frias Rosas.

WARNING: Discretion is advised for more sensitive viewers.

Newly released video shows suspect in moments leading up to fatal grocery store shooting

A Clark County Grand Jury recently indicted Estrada on two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon, nine counts of discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure, one count of home invasion while in possession of a deadly weapon or firearm, and one count of burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon.

According to police documents, roughly two weeks before the shooting, Estrada told his roommate that he believed his ex was going to take him to court for child support and he was likely going to jail for failure to pay.

On the morning of May 12, Estrada was seen leaving his home at 6:46 a.m. wearing a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

Surveillance video from neighbors showed someone matching Estrada's description arrive at Victor and Amanda's home just before 11 a.m., but the couple wasn't home.

When police checked the couple's home, they found that a surveillance camera had been ripped off from the front entrance and was on the ground. Also at the home, the back sliding glass door had been shattered, and a bullet casing was found on the back patio.

A bullet was found in the living room, and the master bedroom had been ransacked, according to the report.

Estrada was then seen on video walking toward the Smith's store located on S. Maryland Parkway.

While we've covered the release of the video from the body-worn cameras on officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this is the first time we are seeing video of Estrada in the moments leading up to the shooting.

WARNING: This video may be considered disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

FULL VIDEO: Officer responds to Smith's grocery store shooting that killed two

Channel 13 will continue to follow this. Estrada is due back in court at the end of the month.