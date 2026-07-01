Death penalty on the table for man accused of killing couple inside Las Vegas Smith's store

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The death penalty will be considered in the case of Alejandro Estrada, the man accused of killing his ex and her new husband inside a Las Vegas Smith's grocery store.

Estrada made his initial appearance in Clark County's Eighth Judicial District Court on Wednesday morning, where prosecutors revealed his case will be submitted for death penalty review.

He is accused of fatally shooting Amanda and Victor Frias Rosas inside the Smith's grocery store on Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard on May 12.

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According to court documents reviewed by Channel 13, Estrada told his roommate before the shooting that he believed his ex was going to take him to court for not paying child support and that he could end up in jail.

Bystanders tackled Estrada outside the grocery store and flagged police down when they arrived. Investigators said he was found with three guns and multiple loaded magazines.

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According to investigators, Estrada told police he "made the decision he would have to kill Amanda because she was ruining his life and would not stop" after he was served a notice to appear in court on June 1 for child custody and support matters.

Police believe Estrada planned the attack, citing evidence that he destroyed his cell phone and other electronics and deleted his social media two days before the shooting. Documents state he also went to Amanda and Victor's home before the shooting and destroyed their bedroom "in a fit of rage since Amanda was not home." He then sought the couple at the Smith's grocery store where he knew they worked, according to police.

Estrada faces 13 felony charges, including murder, home invasion, burglary, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. He is being held without bail and is scheduled back in court on July 30 at 9 a.m.