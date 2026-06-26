Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting and killing couple at Smith's in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her husband at a Smith's grocery store in the southeast valley last month.

Alejandro Estrada is facing the following charges:



Two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Nine counts of discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure

One count of home invasion while in possession of a deadly weapon or firearm

One count of burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon

Estrada had an indictment hearing in district court Friday morning and is due back in court on July 1 for his initial arraignment. He is being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

Police say Estrada fatally shot Amanda and Victor Frias Rosas while they were shopping at the grocery store on South Maryland Parkway, where both of them worked.

According to police documents, roughly two weeks before the shooting, Estrada told his roommate that he believed his ex was going to take him to court for child support and he was likely going to jail for failure to pay.

On the morning of May 12, Estrada was seen leaving his home at 6:46 a.m. wearing a black shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

Surveillance video from neighbors showed someone matching Estrada's description arrive at Victor and Amanda's home just before 11 a.m., but the couple wasn't home.

Four minutes after his arrival, Estrada was reportedly seen walking away from the residence.

When police checked the couple's home, they found that a surveillance camera had been ripped off from the front entrance and was on the ground. Also at the home, the back sliding glass door had been shattered, and a bullet casing was found on the back patio.

A bullet was found in the living room, and the master bedroom had been ransacked, according to the report.

Video surveillance showed Estrada arrive at Smith's on Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard around 11:20 a.m. Another video showed Estrada approaching the grocery store from the direction of the couple's home, police said.

Estrada found the couple, closed in on them in one of the aisles and then shot them multiple times, an arrest report states. Eight .45-caliber cartridge casings were found near the victims when police entered the store.

We brought you team coverage at the scene as this incident unfolded, which you can watch here:

Smith's grocery store shooting leaves neighborhood shaken; witnesses describe chaos inside

Estrada was confronted by bystanders near the pharmacy drive-thru, who restrained him until police arrived.

Estrada was found with three guns, including one he was carrying in his backpack, and multiple loaded firearms magazines. A bullet Estrada had matched the type found at the couple's home.

We obtained this exclusive viewer video showing those bystanders taking down the suspect until police arrived:

Police: Two people dead after shooting at south valley grocery store; suspect in custody

In an updated arrest report later released by police, the department said detectives conducted an interview with Estrada on May 12 while he was in the hospital.

After splitting with Amanda in 2020 after losing his job, Estrada was stripped of his parental rights and "was forced to pay for child support he could not afford," the report states.

According to the report, Estrada said he "made the decision he would have to kill Amanda because she was ruining his life and would not stop" after he was served a notice to appear on court on June 1 for child custody and support matters.

The report states that two days before the shooting, Estrada destroyed his cell phone and other electronics. He also deleted his social media accounts.

Police said Estrada first went to Amanda and Victor's home and then destroyed their bedroom "in a fit of rage since Amanda was not home." The report said Estrada then went to Smith's because he knew the couple worked there.

After entering the grocery store, Estrada saw Amanda and "circled the produce section of the store to wait for the right opportunity to shoot them," the report states.

According to the report, Estrada told detectives he was waiting until the couple turned their backs to him and when no other people were around. After turning into an aisle, Estrada went behind the couple and shot them multiple times, police said.

The report said Estrada took out a red file folder from his backpack "that he brought to leave with Amanda's body to show police why he shot them." Detectives said this folder was found tucked in Amanda's arm when the crime scene was processed.

Estrada said he shot Victor "because he was part of the problem too," the report states.

According to the report, Estrada said he was going to "shoot it out" with authorities had bystanders not stopped him.

With the indictment, Estrada's case now moves to Clark County District Court, where he will face a future arraignment.