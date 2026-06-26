Las Vegas police release additional body camera footage in fatal Smith's shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about the response by authorities after two people were shot and killed inside a Smiths' grocery store on May 12.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released additional video from officers' body-worn cameras on Friday, June 26.

WARNING: This video may be considered disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

FULL VIDEO: Officer responds to Smith's grocery store shooting that killed two

In one video, you see the officer responding to the incident and once on scene, he appears to locate the victims, identified as Amanda and Victor Frias.

Court documents revealed that Amanda and suspect Alejandro Estrada had two children in common.

In Estrada's arrest report, it was discovered that Estrada told his roommate that he believed Amanda would take him to court regarding a child support issue about two weeks before the shooting.

In a second video also released on Friday, you see an officer respond to the scene, speaking to witnesses outside the building.

WARNING: This video may be considered disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

FULL VIDEO: Las Vegas officer speaks to witnesses of fatal shooting inside Smith's grocery store

The officer speaks with bystanders as well as store employees who had worked with Amanda and Victor at that Smith's location.

The officer then goes inside the building to make sure it has been cleared of any other bystanders.

As the officer is working to clear the building, he finds an employee who was hiding in the bathroom, overcome with emotion from the incident.

LVMPD previously released video showing the officer who found bystanders apprehending Estrada in the pharmacy drive-through area.

Body camera footage shows aftermath of fatal shooting at Smith's (courtesy of LVMPD)

Estrada is now facing numerous charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, eight counts of discharging a gun within a structure, and aggravated stalking.

He is next set to return to court on June 29 for his initial appearance.