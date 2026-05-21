'He’s a hero': Community praises good Samaritans as Smith's remains closed after deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just over a week ago, the Smith’s grocery store off of South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas became a crime scene.

Victor and Amanda Frias were working inside the store when investigators say they were shot and killed on May 12.

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Police believe Amanda Frias’ ex-boyfriend, and the father of two of her children was the one who carried out the shooting.

Investigators say the two were involved in a custody battle.

Crime Report: Suspect had child support concerns before fatal Smith's shooting Yolanda Cruz

The store full of shoppers and employees emptied out as first-responders arrived on the scene, where they met three good Samaritans who apprehended the suspect and waiting for them to arrive.

The plaza where this Smith’s is located is also home to restaurants, a pool store, and a Planet Fitness gym.

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Gary Lyles was walking out on Wednesday, and he told Channel 13 he was working out at the gym on the morning of the shooting.

Then, he said one of the good Samaritans was working out near him too before he headed over to the store.

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Lyles said he recognized him right away. “I was like, I was lifting weights next to that guy,” he said. Now, he hopes he’ll make his way back to Planet Fitness soon to so he can tell him one simple thing. “To tell him he’s a hero for jumping in and doing what he did.”

Also working out at the Planet Fitness were long time residents Tina and Tom Pinney.

Tina said she planned to go to the store that morning, but decided not to.

Hear what they had to say:

Gymgoers share thoughts following Smith's shooting in Las Vegas

“Thank God I didn’t because that’s just horrible,” she said. Tina and Tom said they can’t imagine what it was like to be inside during the shooting. But they say eventually they will return to shop there after it reopens, when they feel ready.

“Everything will get back to normal and people will feel safe again,” Pinney said, but added that people will likely have their heads on a swivel after such a tragedy in a place where families come every day to shop.

A security guard outside the store told Channel 13 it’ll likely reopen next week.