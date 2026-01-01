Mary Kielar joined Channel 13 as a senior reporter in January 2026.

Born and raised in Rochester, New York with her parents and younger sister, she earned her journalism degree from the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College. (Go Bombers!)

Mary's passion for journalism and providing a voice to the voiceless started early in her life and has never wavered.

She began her professional broadcasting career at the PBS affiliate in Bemidji, Minnesota as a multimedia journalist for Lakeland News. A little less than a year later, she accepted a multimedia journalist role closer to home at CNY Central in Syracuse, New York.

There, Mary worked to cover stories that mattered to the community. She helped to launch the I-Team and, for the past three years, worked to expose issues, get results, and hold people in power accountable. She joins the Channel 13 team after spending nearly 10 years in Syracuse and could not be more excited to bring her passion for investigative journalism to Las Vegas.

Mary loves to try new restaurants, get outside for a run, and spend time with family and friends.

If you have any recommendations for her on what to check out in Las Vegas or have a story tip/concern you want her to look into, reach out to her at mary.kielar@ktnv.com. She is excited to dig deep and get answers for you!

