'I don't go down to the Strip': Winnings on the decline for Strip casinos, rising in other areas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board is out with their monthly summary of non-restricted gaming revenue for January across the state.
While tourism and gaming numbers are down 11% for the Las Vegas Strip compared to last year, other areas are seeing a positive trend.
WATCH | Las Vegas Strip casino winnings down as other areas see growth
That includes North Las Vegas, with a 5% boost in winnings compared to 2025 . Channel 13 asked Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown what could be behind the boost in revenue.
"I think we offer a plethora of activities and fun events here at the local casinos here that are in North Las Vegas," said Mayor Goynes-Brown.
She added, "you’re not in the hustle and bustle of the strip. It’s kind of quiet over here."
The Mayor added that this is another positive piece of news during a time when city leaders are eyeing expansion and growth throughout the area.
"This right here, is built for the locals in Las Vegas," a North Las Vegas resident shared with Channel 13, pointing towards Jerry's Nugget Casino.