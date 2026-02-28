'I don't go down to the Strip': Winnings on the decline for Strip casinos, rising in other areas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board is out with their monthly summary of non-restricted gaming revenue for January across the state.

While tourism and gaming numbers are down 11% for the Las Vegas Strip compared to last year, other areas are seeing a positive trend.

Las Vegas Strip casino winnings down as other areas see growth

That includes North Las Vegas, with a 5% boost in winnings compared to 2025 . Channel 13 asked Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown what could be behind the boost in revenue.

"I think we offer a plethora of activities and fun events here at the local casinos here that are in North Las Vegas," said Mayor Goynes-Brown.

She added, "you’re not in the hustle and bustle of the strip. It’s kind of quiet over here."

The Mayor added that this is another positive piece of news during a time when city leaders are eyeing expansion and growth throughout the area.

"This right here, is built for the locals in Las Vegas," a North Las Vegas resident shared with Channel 13, pointing towards Jerry's Nugget Casino.