College of Southern Nevada announces Border Patrol will not be participating in upcoming career fairs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The President of the College of Southern Nevada announced on Tuesday that recruiters from U.S. Customs and Border Protection would no longer be participating in two upcoming career fairs on CSN campuses.

In a letter to the campus community, President Stacy Klippenstein said “we appreciated their understanding of the concerns” students had, and “their decision to withdraw from the fair.” Klippenstein added, “they stated that while their focus is to recruit employees, they had no desire to negatively impact the success of the career fair.”

Students spoke to Channel 13 about their concerns related to CBP being on campus last week and said they would skip the fairs altogether due to safety concerns.

The Vice President of Student Affairs at CSN, Dr. Juan Avalos told KTNV last week he was fielding questions and concerns from students and staff when the flyer for the career fairs came out.

He emphasized the recruiting component of CBP’s presence on campus, and said that while they are under the Department of Homeland Security, they are not ICE.

Channel 13 did reach out to CBP for comment last week, and again on Tuesday for any comment they might have on the decision to withdraw from the career fairs at CSN.

