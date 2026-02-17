Air Force veteran, mom of two will get life-saving medical care after days of waiting for transport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Air Force veteran and mom of two Savali Craft is getting a medical transport from Sunrise Medical Center to Stanford Medical Center in California.

That's after a weekend of waiting for a Veterans Affairs transport. Her dad and sister have been by her bedside at the hospital in Las Vegas the whole time.

They explained she has an enlarged thyroid. "It just progressed into what we know is Thyrotoxicosis, and that can have an effect on all your organs. Unfortunately, the heart is one of them that’s kind of taking the punch right now," said her big sister Tiarra Davis.

Craft's family reached out to Channel 13 following a weekend of frustration waiting for her transport to happen.

"The ball was dropped last Friday by a case manager here at the Las Vegas veterans’ department," said Sylvester Craft, Savali's dad.

A spokesperson for Southern Nevada Veterans Affairs told Channel 13 they were working with the family, but could not confirm more details.

KTNV was there when the Chief of Staff at the VA Medical Center in the valley called Craft Monday afternoon to confirm a transport for Savali was happening.

He and his daughter were emotional. "We've just been through so much but we’re just happy right now," Craft said.

Savali's family started a GoFundMe fundraiser, and the community raised more than $83,000. The family said they want to be transparent now that a transport is happening, and if people want a refund they can get it. But, they did add that the financial support would help with what will come with Savali's recovery.