'Where are we gonna go?': Tenants' futures uncertain after Las Vegas apartment complex foreclosure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An apartment complex in southeast Las Vegas with nearly 200 units is now in foreclosure, and residents didn't even know.

There's a note taped to the leasing office door at Tides on Twain on Boulder Highway. It says the owner is nearly $43 million in debt with its lender. A public auction of the property is set for March 4.

There's a note taped to the leasing office door at Tides on Twain on Boulder Highway. It says the owner is nearly $43 million in debt with its lender. A public auction of the property is set for March 4.



It's something tenants were shocked to learn.

Esther Meza lives there with her family, and told Channel 13, "Nobody said anything" about the foreclosure.

State Assemblymember Venicia Considine called Channel 13 and shared the information she heard from a woman who lives at the Tides on Twain.

She previously worked with 13 Investigates to expose unwanted internet costs forced on residents at the complex.

"I’m not surprised that most of the people didn’t know that it was happening," she said.

Considine is also Director of Development and Community Relations at the Legal Aid Center.

She pointed Channel 13 to the state law that protects tenants in this situation.

As long as they continue to pay their rent as outlined in their current lease, they can't be evicted by new owners for a 60-day period after they take over.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom's office is aware of this issue, according to Assemblymember Considine, and is working to plan a town hall for concerned residents.

Channel 13 will stay on top of when that town hall could be and on the sale of the property.

