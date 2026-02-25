LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tracking extremism and threats of domestic terror is top of mind for many people in our valley, especially as the attempted terror attack outside of Boulder City last week is still under investigation.

The FBI and Metro Police are working to learn more about why 23-year-old Dawson Maloney drove from Albany, New York, to Nevada and crashed his car into the fence at the McCullough Switching Station.

While Metro runs the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center, Kristofer Goldsmith tries to track and report extremism online to law enforcement.

Military veteran shares mission to find extremism online and thwart threats

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, he's been "infiltrating extremist organizations, primarily online, studying them, gathering evidence of criminality and working with law enforcement and with victims so that we can hold those people accountable in a court of law."

As for the incident near Boulder City last week, "there's still a lot that is unknown," Goldsmith said.

Channel 13 asked him about what authorities found inside the hotel room and rental car that police say Dawson Maloney drove from New York to Nevada.

He said the books and weapons they found are causing him to have more questions rather than answers.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Friday they are working to determine the reason why Maloney decided to drive from Upstate New York to Albany.

Channel 13 will continue to follow this investigation.

