LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shoppers in the Las Vegas Valley told Channel 13 they're feeling the pinch in their wallets from high grocery prices.

Mary Kielar speaks with a couponing expert about how shoppers' habits are shifting along with prices:

More shoppers turn to coupons to stay on budget as grocery prices put pressure on pockets

Steven Cantley's family is having to scale back on discretionary spending, like a night out, as they pay more at the grocery store.

"Anything like that’s very seldom," he said.

Jeff Friermor's wife does most of the shopping, but he said he's noticed the prices creeping up.

"She recently told me that she’s spending more on groceries on our budget than she was a year ago," Friermor said.

Peter Matina said he shops a couple of times a week for things he needs. While he's content with his spending, he knows not everyone is.

"I see that meat is high for people, and the daily things that they need, bread and things like that, are high," Matina said.

The pressure to save a penny has brought on a major shift when it comes to coupons, says Kristin McGrath, senior editor at The Krazy Coupon Lady.

"People are really turning to couponing to save on the stuff that they need, and not just the stuff that they want," McGrath said.

The coupon community has shifted "from couponing as like an extreme stockpiling hobby, almost an Olympic sport, to becoming a necessity — a survival tactic for people who are dealing with higher prices," McGrath said.

