LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 was inside a Las Vegas courtroom Monday morning as the judge confirmed 47-year-old Kendrick Weatherspoon posted bail.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested him on February 17 after he allegedly attempted to lure a 13-year-old girl into his car as she walked to school.

WATCH | Mary Kielar digs into Weatherspoon's background and hears from his neighbors:

Las Vegas man accused of trying to lure 13-year-old girl posts bail, placed on house arrest

The arrest report obtained by Channel 13 stated the girl ran away from Weatherspoon and made it to a nearby grocery store. Records show two employees helped the girl and called the police.

Judge Amy Chelini said Monday Weatherspoon would be on house arrest and monitored by a device until his next court appearance at the end of March.

Channel 13 tracked down the area where he lives and heard from neighbors who didn't know he'd been arrested.

"It's really scary," said Erica Sellers. "There's a lot of kids here. They play outside, they're always at the park."

But this is not the first time Weatherspoon has been accused of a crime.

Court records show he's been in and out of the system since 1994, for charges related to sex trafficking, coercion, and possession of a controlled substance. Channel 13 also found a plea agreement for a gun possession conviction stemming from a 2002 incident.

He's also on the Nevada Gaming Control Board's Exclusion list, also known as the "Black Book."

Weatherspoon is due back in court on March 31.