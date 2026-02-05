Meet members of the expert team that responded to the suspected illegal biological lab found in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Did you know there's a specialized unit called the Civil Support Team in each state's branch of the National Guard? Well, there is an in Nevada, it's the 92nd Civil Service Team made up of soldiers and airmen.

Lt. Colonel Johannes Lamprecht is the commander of the unit, which specializes in analyzing biological, chemical, and other types of hazardous materials.

The Carson City-based team got the call and showed up in Las Vegas three days before Metro Police executed a search warrant at a suspected illegal bio lab in the garage at a home on Sugar Springs Drive in East Las Vegas.

"They don't truly understand what is being made or created and that's where our expertise comes in," said Lt. Col. Lamprecht.

1st Sgt. Christian Kessler explained the team was in charge of decontamination of all the first responders on the scene there going into the garage.

"It was a couple of minutes per person to get them off that decon line and get them back to the clean side," he explained.

The team also called in extra manpower from the Ninth Civil Service Team based in Los Angeles, California.

They left Las Vegas for Carson City on Tuesday after nearly a week on the ground. Now, they're awaiting the next call.

"We're going through all of our equipment, making sure that we're ready to respond in the event something else like this pops up somewhere," Kessler said.

But these aren't the only events you might see this team at. They're proactive before events like New Year's Eve and when Formula One comes to Las Vegas.

