LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The grocery store where two people were shot and killed earlier this month reopened at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The store had been closed for two weeks after Amanda Frias-Roasas and Victor Frias were shot and killed inside the building. The couple were employees of the Smith's grocery store on Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard where the shooting happened on May 12.

Police say the suspect, Alejandro Estrada, shot and killed the pair amid a child support dispute with Amanda.

The gunman was tackled outside the store by a group of bystanders who've since been hailed as heroes for stepping in. In the days that followed, community members assembled a memorial outside the shuttered doors in honor Amanda and Victor.

This video shows bystanders tackling the gunman outside the Smith's store on May 12:

Police: Two people dead after shooting at south valley grocery store; suspect in custody

On Wednesday, Channel 13 spoke with shoppers returning to their neighborhood grocery store for the first time since the shooting. Several people we spoke with told us they knew the couple personally.

Mary Kielar spoke with shoppers as they returned to the store:

Shoppers return to Smith's in Silverado Ranch more than 2 weeks after deadly shooting

"We just came back to say our condolences and support the employees," Pam and Ed Chauer said. "We knew the two that were killed."

Barbara Lazzarus said she waited to do a big grocery haul until she could come back to this store.

"We went to the memorial as soon as we got here," she told Channel 13. "Our hearts, believe me, are full for them."

Channel 13 speaks with one of the good Samaritans that helped apprehend Estrada

Smith's grocery store in southeast Las Vegas reopens two weeks after deadly shooting

In a statement to Channel 13, Smith's said it has been working closely with all store employees, providing counseling and other support services, as well as pay continuity.

"Our deep condolences go to all who've been affected by this senseless act of violence," said Tiny Murray, head of public affairs for Smith's. "We'll continue to support our associates as they return to work at this and other Smith's locations."

Anyssa Bohanan reports from outside the store Wednesday morning with reaction from the community and how locals say they'll try to move forward from this tragedy:

Smith's grocery store in Silverado Ranch reopening two weeks after shooting that killed two

If you or someone you know has been impacted by this tragedy, the Resiliency & Justice Center is offering to connect community members to resources and support, including support groups, mental health providers and more.

"We are grateful to the store management and news outlets that have let the community know about our no-cost services," officials ate the Center stated.

Estrada faces multiple charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, eight counts of discharging a gun within a structure and aggravated stalking.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 29 at 9:30 a.m.