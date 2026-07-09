Grand Jury indicts woman arrested in terror threat investigation on 34 separate charges

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The woman arrested as part of a Las Vegas counterterrorism investigation has been indicted by a Grand Jury on 34 charges, including making threats or conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism.

Allison Howlett, 36, was arrested on June 27 in the parking garage of Sunset Station casino in Henderson. Police say Howlett was sitting on a pistol and had a machine gun in the back seat. Another 20 firearms were recovered from the trunk of the Subaru WRX that police say belonged to Howlett's wife.

According to the indictment, Howlett is facing the following charges:



Assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence

Grand larceny of a firearm (20)

Possession of a machine gun or silencer (8)

Possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun (3)

Theft of a motor vehicle

Making Threats / Conveying False Information Concerning an Act of Terrorism

Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department previously said early into the investigation that authorities identified several threats that Howlett allegedly made over a period of time, including threats of wanting to become an active shooter and commit a mass attack in Las Vegas.

[WARNING: This video is unedited and contains raw audio, played by police, with multiple instances of profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.]

[FULL BRIEFING] Las Vegas law enforcement announce arrest in terror threat investigation

Howlett is due back in court on July 15 for a preliminary hearing.

