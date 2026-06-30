22 firearms seized from person arrested at Sunset Station in terror threat investigation, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local authorities thwarted an potential mass shooting attempt after a suspect was arrested over the weekend outside of Sunset Station casino in Henderson with 22 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Undersheriff Andrew Walsh and Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren were joined by Henderson police chief Reggie Rader and Special Agent in Charge of the Las Vegas FBI Field Office, Christopher Delzotto, to provide more information on the arrest Tuesday afternoon.

[WARNING: This video is unedited and contains raw audio, played by police, with multiple instances of profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.]

[FULL BRIEFING] Las Vegas law enforcement announce arrest in terror threat investigation

According to Rader, Henderson dispatch received a 911 call Saturday just after 9:30 a.m. about a domestic dispute. The caller told dispatchers that their ex-spouse, identified as 36-year-old Allison Howlett, had stolen their car that had several firearms inside.

The caller said Howlett indicated wanting to commit suicide by cop and carry out a mass shooting.

After police arrived at the residence of the caller, officers learned that the caller had location tracking on the vehicle, which police were able to use to locate the car near Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street. Rader said in partnership with Sunset Station casino security, they were able to locate the vehicle in the parking garage of the casino.

According to Rader, Howlett was inside the vehicle playing music loudly and refusing to exit the vehicle. To prevent Howlett from fleeing, officers blocked in the vehicle using their patrol cars.

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After convincing Howlett to roll down the window, a request for water was made, giving officers an opportunity to take Howlett into custody after reaching for the water.

According to Rader, Howlett was sitting on a handgun in the driver's seat and had access to a fully automatic silenced MP5-style weapon in the backseat.

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Rader said Henderson police then contacted LVMPD's counterterrorism center after indications pointed to a broader threat to the public.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said early into the investigation, authorities identified several threats that Howlett allegedly made over a period of time, including threats of wanting to become an active shooter and commit a mass attack in Las Vegas. An audio recording was played from 2024, where Howlett allegedly made threats to carry out a mass shooting.

"If the FBI doesn't come and arrest me, there's going to be a f***ing mass shooting," the audio played said. "You're going to be the reason hundreds of people lose their G*****n lives."

After securing a search warrant for the suspect's vehicle, LVMPD recovered 22 firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition. A search warrant was also executed at Howlett's residence, where another 30 firearms were located, including grenade launchers, suppressors and thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to Koren.

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Charges for Howlett include making a threat related to an act of terrorism, assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, resisting a public officer with a firearm and multiple weapons-related offenses.