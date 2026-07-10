Woman with gunshot wound found dead on east Las Vegas sidewalk, LVMPD investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in east Las Vegas.

She was found in the 1200 block of North Eastern Avenue, between Owens and Washington, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, dispatch received a report of a woman lying on the sidewalk around 3:14 a.m. on Thursday, July 9.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with unknown facial injuries, and medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Out of precaution, the LVMPD Homicide Section responded to the scene. With help from the coroner investigator and a close examination of the body, an apparent gunshot wound was located.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.