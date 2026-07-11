What LVMPD's use of force report shows over the course of five years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, Channel 13 obtained a copy of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's (LVMPD) "Use of Force and Vehicle Pursuit Annual 5-Year Statistical Report 2021-2025."

According to Metro, the goal of the report is to provide police with insight that will help refine their responses, "with the hope of preventing harm to citizens and officers by preserving the sanctity of life."

Here are some of the major points you should know.

Officer-involved shootings

The report outlined that in 2025, seven total officer-involved shootings were recorded by the department, which was labeled as the lowest amount in the five-year window used.

With an average of 1,476,078 events generated in that time, officer-involved shootings made up an average of 0.0008% of them.

LVMPD

In 2026, however, Channel 13 has tracked seven officer-involved shootings so far. You can see our coverage of these incidents in chronological order below.



Vehicle pursuits

LVMPD saw a large uptick in vehicle pursuits in 2025, which increased by 56% (60 incidents total) from 2024.

LVMPD

According to the report, 43% of these pursuits also reported crashes, with 81% of pursuit-related collisions happening in chases that reached 60 mph and over.

Metro recently announced their new pursuit policy for 2026, which involves going after more suspects on our roadways.

Local News Sheriff says Metro changed pursuit policy, officers now chasing more suspects Alyssa Bethencourt

After the change, we also heard concerns from the Las Vegas community about being caught in the middle of a chase.

Non-deadly use of force

The use of non-deadly force reached a five-year high, according to this report, with the total reported incidents rising to 1,019.

LVMPD

Last year, Channel 13 had the rare opportunity to go inside LVMPD's Joint Emergency Training Unit (JETI), an indoor "mini city" that helps officers learn to make decisions under pressure.

Local News Las Vegas police training facility prepares officers for split-second decisions Alyssa Bethencourt

At JETI, our reporters participated in a mock-training event where they were tasked with responding to a call for service with the least amount of force possible.

You can read LVMPD's full report for yourself by clicking here.