One person dead in LVMPD's first officer-involved shooting of 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after Metro's first officer-involved shooting for 2026.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. as officers responded to the 9200 block of Russell Road, in the area of Rocky Hill Road and 215. They were responding to a call of someone pointing a gun at another person.

WATCH the full police briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Police share details in LVMPD's first officer-involved shooting of 2026

According to LVMPD Capt. Ryan Wiggins, upon arrival, officers heard arguing from inside an apartment.

A woman opened the door, and an officer saw a man pointing a gun at her.

Fearing for her safety, the officer shot the man pointing the gun.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody. Medical personnel took him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The female victim sustained minor injuries but was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.