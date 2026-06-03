Officer-involved shooting confirmed in east Las Vegas off Lake Mead Blvd

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Channel 13 has learned the incident happened near the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

No officers are reporting injuries at this time, but police do ask you avoid the area due to a large police presence.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this report as more information is available.