Officer-involved shooting confirmed in east Las Vegas off Lake Mead Blvd

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.
Details are limited, but Channel 13 has learned the incident happened near the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Sloan Lane.
No officers are reporting injuries at this time, but police do ask you avoid the area due to a large police presence.
We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this report as more information is available.
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[FULL PRESSER] Lt. Robert Price shares details of shooting investigation in east Las VegasPolice say a suspect is in custody after a gunman killed one person and injured another near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
DA recommends teen suspect accused of stabbing three horses be tried as adultThe teenage suspect facing multiple felony charges after three horses were intentionally injured over the weekend should be tried as an adult, according to a recommendation from the District Attorney's Office.
Police: 1 dead, another injured in shooting near Flamingo Road, Boulder HighwayPolice say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DA recommends teen suspect accused of stabbing three horses be tried as adultAccording to police, officers responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to reports of an injured horse inside the barn area during the National Barrel Horse Association Super Show.