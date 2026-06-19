Stolen car chase leads to fatal officer-involved shooting, LVMPD investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At a media briefing held by LVMPD's Captain Ryan Wiggins, Channel 13 received new details about the 7th officer-involved shooting in Metro's jurisdiction for 2026.

WATCH | Metro's full media briefing

LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting near Carey Avenue, Commerce Street

Wiggins shared that officers were notified about a stolen vehicle around 5:37 p.m. near the area of Flamingo Road and Linq Lane.

The vehicle was found by Metro officers, who attempted to stop it before it fled at a high rate of speed, crossing into oncoming traffic a number of times and nearly causing collisions across the city, Wiggins said.

The vehicle finally stopped in the 500 block of Miller Avenue, where three suspects exited and ran away on foot.

Wiggins shared that one suspect was armed with a firearm.

That individual was issued commands by LVMPD to drop the firearm. When he did not comply, officers fired and the suspect was struck.

The suspect with the firearm was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

No officers were injured, Wiggins said. All three suspects are in custody at this time, and there is no threat to the public.

Additional information will be available following a period of 72 hours.

ORIGINAL STORY

Channel 13 is learning about an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday evening.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), it happened near West Carey Avenue and North Commerce Street.

Channel 13 is on scene at this time. Though details are limited, we are seeing heavy police presence in the area.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.