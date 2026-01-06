Police: Shooting comes after deputy constable attacked with machete while serving eviction notice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A constable is recovering after being attacked with a machete while serving an eviction, according to police.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 6600 block of Sandhill Road, near Sunset and Green Valley Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

WATCH the full police briefing here:

Officer injured during shooting near Sandhill and Sunset roads

According to Capt. Ryan Wiggins, a deputy constable was serving an eviction notice at an apartment in the area.

At some point, the deputy and a maintenance worker entered the apartment, where they were confronted by a subject armed with a machete who attacked them both, Wiggins said.

During the fight, the deputy fired his weapon, hitting the subject, after which LVMPD officers responded to assist and render aid.

All three people involved were taken to area hospitals.

LVMPD previously told us that the constable faced non-life-threatening injuries, but the suspect's condition, as well as the maintenance worker's, is unknown at this time.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2026.