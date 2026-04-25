Person stop ends in officer-involved shooting near Harmon Avenue, Arville Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning more about a foot pursuit turned shooting that involved a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officer and a suspect early Saturday morning.
Captain Adam Seely provided preliminary details of this event with us during a media briefing this morning.
WATCH | LVMPD's full media briefing
At 3:23 a.m. this Saturday, an LVMPD officer conducted a person stop near Harmon Avenue and Arville Street.
According to Captain Seely, the individual that was stopped became uncooperative, "walked away from the officer, and pulled a firearm out of his waistband." The officer then fired at the suspect.
A foot pursuit happened when the suspect ran from the officer, in which " a secondary volley of fire" was exchanged. The suspect was hit by gunfire and taken into custody.
He received medical aid and was hospitalized afterwards with non-life-threatening injuries. Captain Seely shared that no LVMPD officers were hurt during this incident.
This incident marks the fifth officer-involved shooting of 2026 in LVMPD's jurisdiction. We told you about the fourth on Tuesday when a suspect was taken into custody after a standoff that resulted in a shooting.
Crime
Police share details in shooting, six-hour standoff in downtown Las Vegas
At the time of the briefing this morning, Captain Seely said the roads were expected to remain closed for several more hours.
Additional information will be provided at a 72 hour briefing by Metro. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.
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