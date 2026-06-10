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LVMPD investigating shooting that killed male on Bruce Street near Sahara Avenue

The shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2600 block of South Bruce Street near Sahara Avenue.
South Bruce Street fatal shooting
KTNV
South Bruce Street fatal shooting
South Bruce Street fatal shooting
Posted

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Tuesday afternoon on South Bruce Street near Sahara Avenue.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of South Bruce Street and found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating. According to LVMPD, "there are no outstanding suspects."

Police ask the public to avoid the area as detectives investigate.

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