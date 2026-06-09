2 hospitalized after shooting in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting in east Las Vegas that sent two people to the hospital early Tuesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police tell Channel 13 that they responded to the area near Walton Heath Avenue and Par Four Lane just after 1 a.m. and found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. According to LVMPD, the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say there are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
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