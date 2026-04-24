LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning more as to what unfolded Tuesday night that resulted in a multi-hour standoff in downtown Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is holding a briefing at 3:30 p.m. Friday to share those details.

WATCH | Police share details in shooting, six-hour standoff in downtown Las Vegas

Police share details in shooting, six-hour standoff in downtown Las Vegas

This comes after authorities responded to an apartment complex in the 200 block of North 11th Street at 4:55 p.m. to a report of a person destroying property.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old George Barrios.

Officers found Barrios on the fourth floor of the complex. LVMPD said was armed with a handgun.

He then ran into a nearby apartment and refused to exit, and officers gave him commands to surrender. When Barrios pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at police, an officer fired two rounds.

Barrios was not hit by gunfire, but was injured by a canine bite and a non-lethal tool. No officers were hurt. Police called in SWAT officers, who eventually took him into custody.

Barrios was charged with the following:



Assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person (4 counts)

Resisting a public officer with a firearm

Own or possess a gun by a prohibited person

Destroy property of another

Police shared that this incident marked the 4th officer involved shooting in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2026, and the 2nd non-fatal shooting. In 2025, LVMPD recorded two officer-involved shootings.