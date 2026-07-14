Suspect in fatal Las Vegas Five Below shooting arrested in California, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly a month on the run, the suspect in a fatal shooting at a northwest shopping center has been arrested in California, according to authorities.

David Vasquez was arrested by San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies on July 13. The 19-year-old is accused of entering a Five Below store at the Best in the West on shopping center at Rainbow and Lake Mead and shooting an employee.

According to police documents obtained by Channel 13, Vasquez went to the store on June 17 to confront an employee over text messages he sent to Vasquez's girlfriend, who also worked at the store.

Police said shots were fired inside the store, located inside the Best in the West shopping center on Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards, around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to documents we reviewed, surveillance video shows Vasquez pulling out a handgun and shooting the victim, Brandan Lucas, multiple times before fleeing the scene. Lucas died from his injuries.

In an interview with Channel 13, Lucas's cousin questioned what could have been done to prevent the attack.

"Lots of people need to answer to this, because there should have been something put in place for this not to happen," Shekiera Wright told Channel 13 on Thursday. "It shouldn't have been that easy."

WATCH | Brandan Lucas's family members speak out in the aftermath of the fatal shooting:

Family speaks out after Five Below employee shot and killed while working in northwest Las Vegas



Vasquez is pending extradition to Las Vegas for multiple felony charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon.