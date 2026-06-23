Suspect in fatal Las Vegas Five Below shooting was upset about text messages, arrest warrant claims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The search continues for the man who police say shot and killed an employee at a Five Below store in northwest Las Vegas last week.

According to new documents obtained by Channel 13 on Monday, 19-year-old David Nathaniel Vasquez confronted the victim over text messages he sent to Vasquez's girlfriend, who also worked at the store.

Police said shots were fired inside the store, located inside the Best in the West shopping center on Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards, around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to documents we reviewed, surveillance video shows Vasquez pulling out a handgun and shooting the victim, Brandan Lucas, multiple times before fleeing the scene. Lucas died from his injuries.

KTNV

Documents state Vasquez drove off in a silver Honda Civic with a California license plate. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on multiple charges, including open murder.

In an interview with Channel 13, Lucas's cousin questioned what could have been done to prevent the attack.

"Lots of people need to answer to this, because there should have been something put in place for this not to happen," Shekiera Wright told Channel 13 on Thursday. "It shouldn't have been that easy."

WATCH | Brandan Lucas's family members speak out in the aftermath of the fatal shooting:

Family speaks out after Five Below employee shot and killed while working in northwest Las Vegas

Anyone with information about Vasquez's whereabouts is asked to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.