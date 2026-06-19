Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting of employee at Five Below in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at a northwest Las Vegas shopping center on Wednesday.

David Nathaniel Vasquez is charged with open murder, discharging a gun within a structure and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to court records. A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday.

The family of the victim told Channel 13's Shakeria Hawkins that Vasquez is the suspect in the shooting.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Vasquez went into the Five Below store at the Best in the West shopping center on North Rainbow Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. and asked for a specific employee.

According to police, a physical altercation broke out between the suspect and the victim before Vasquez allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim, identified by family as Brandan Lucas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cousin of the victim talked with Channel 13’s Shakeria Hawkins on Thursday, struggling to come to grips with the tragedy.

"I think that's the most insane thing ever," Shekiera Wright said. "Like you would never think that that would be something that would happen to you when you're just trying to do what you do every day."

WATCH | Shakeria Hawkins hears from the family of the victim:

Family speaks out after Five Below employee shot and killed while working in northwest Las Vegas

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.