Man fatally shoots employee at northwest shopping center, LVMPD investigating

UPDATE | 9:44 p.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's (LVMPD) Lieutenant Price held a media briefing to provide additional information about a fatal shooting on Wednesday night.

WATCH | LVMPD's full media briefing

Police investigating fatal shooting at shopping center in northwest valley

Price shared with us that several 911 calls came in around 4:30 p.m about an employee that had been shot at the Best in the West shopping complex.

Upon their arrival, police found a male employee suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical teams pronounced him dead at the scene.

Metro determined that the suspect, described by police as a Hispanic male in his twenties, entered the business through the front door and asked for a specific employee.

When he confronted the employee, a physical altercation broke out, and the suspect fired at the victim.

Price said that the suspect fled, and was not taken into custody. Officials said that there is no threat to the public at this time.

The public can anticipate closure of the area for the next two hours, LVMPD shared.

Anyone with video and/or relevant information is encouraged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Unit. To remain anonymous, contact www.crimestoppersofNV.com.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a northwest valley shopping center Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard near West Lake Mead Boulevard at the Five Below located in the Best in the West shopping center.

Police say homicide detectives will provide more information later this evening. Channel 13 is attending this media briefing.

WATCH | What we know so far

Police investigating fatal shooting at northwest valley shopping center

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Channel 13 for any updates as they become available.