Man fatally shoots employee at northwest shopping center, LVMPD investigating

UPDATE | 9:44 p.m.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's (LVMPD) Lieutenant Price held a media briefing to provide additional information about a fatal shooting on Wednesday night.
WATCH | LVMPD's full media briefing
Price shared with us that several 911 calls came in around 4:30 p.m about an employee that had been shot at the Best in the West shopping complex.
Upon their arrival, police found a male employee suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical teams pronounced him dead at the scene.
Metro determined that the suspect, described by police as a Hispanic male in his twenties, entered the business through the front door and asked for a specific employee.
When he confronted the employee, a physical altercation broke out, and the suspect fired at the victim.
Price said that the suspect fled, and was not taken into custody. Officials said that there is no threat to the public at this time.
The public can anticipate closure of the area for the next two hours, LVMPD shared.
Anyone with video and/or relevant information is encouraged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Unit. To remain anonymous, contact www.crimestoppersofNV.com.
ORIGINAL STORY
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a northwest valley shopping center Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard near West Lake Mead Boulevard at the Five Below located in the Best in the West shopping center.
Police say homicide detectives will provide more information later this evening. Channel 13 is attending this media briefing.
WATCH | What we know so far
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Channel 13 for any updates as they become available.
-
Police investigating fatal shooting at shopping center in northwest valleyPolice are investigating a fatal shooting at a northwest valley shopping center Wednesday afternoon.
Police investigating fatal shooting at northwest valley shopping centerLas Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting at a northwest valley shopping center Wednesday afternoon.
Floyd Mayweather faces felony charges in Las VegasMayweather was scheduled for an initial appearance Monday in Las Vegas Justice Court. An attorney represented him on his behalf, according to the Clark County District Attorney's office.
[FULL PRESSER] Nevada State Police break down investigation of shots fired on Las Vegas freewayNevada State Police Col. Michael Edgell briefs reporters on the investigation into shots fired on a Las Vegas freeway that resulted in a woman's death.