LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 911 callers described chaos inside a Five Below store in the northwest valley after a man walked in and shot and killed an employee.

WATCH | 911 audio released in deadly Five Below store shooting

911 audio captures chaos after deadly shooting at Five Below store in northwest valley

"Tell me exactly what happened," an operator asks.

"I don't know," the caller states. "I was just shopping, then this guy came in and started arguing with an employee, and now he's shot on the floor. We need somebody to come and help."

A second caller described bystanders rushing to help the victim.

Local News Family speaks out after store employee fatally shot while working in Las Vegas Shakeria Hawkins

"Are you able to get like a clean dry cloth towel?" the operator is heard saying.

"Hold on, they have pillows on underneath him and people are doing chest compressions," the caller said.

Investigators say 19-year-old David Nathaniel Vasquez confronted the victim about texts sent to his girlfriend before shooting him.

Crime Warrant issued in fatal shooting claims suspect was upset over text messages Alyssa Roberts

Vasquez fled the scene in a silver Honda Civic after the shooting. Police are actively searching for him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.