LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The woman arrested as part of a Las Vegas counterterrorism investigation has pleaded not guilty to the 34 charges she's currently facing.

WATCH the full court hearing here:

FULL HEARING: Woman arrested in terror threat investigation pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges

Allison Howlett, 36, was arrested on June 27 in the parking garage of Sunset Station casino in Henderson.

According to the indictment by a Clark County Grand Jury, Howlett is facing the following charges:



Assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence

Grand larceny of a firearm (20)

Possession of a machine gun or silencer (8)

Possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun (3)

Theft of a motor vehicle

Making Threats / Conveying False Information Concerning an Act of Terrorism

According to the arrest report, when police found Howlett at Sunset Station, she was sitting on a pistol and had a machine gun in the back seat. Another 20 firearms were recovered from the trunk of the Subaru WRX that police say belonged to Howlett's wife.

Howlett's wife is the one who alerted police to the situation on Saturday, telling them Howlett had taken her car, with the firearms inside. She was concerned, she told officers, because of previous threats Howlett had made to commit a mass shooting.

During her court appearance, Howlett invoked her right to a speedy trial, and Judge Erika Mendoza set a trial date for Oct. 12, 2026.