Arrest report says Las Vegas corrections officer engaged in 'predatory course of unlawful conduct'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 is unveiling new details in the case against a Las Vegas corrections officer accused of lewd conduct and prostitution related offenses.

According to the arrest report filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, detectives identified Quincy Brown, who LVMPD said is assigned to the Detention Services Division in the South Tower Bureau, as the suspect in a series of incidents involving women in parking lots and other public locations.

The investigation began after a woman reported that a man in a gray Toyota Camry committed a lewd act while parked near her workplace in March. Detectives used surveillance footage, license plate reader data and interviews to identify Brown. Police said Brown later admitted to masturbating inside his vehicle while aware of the woman's presence and was arrested on April 9.

The arrest report said as investigators reviewed that case, they discovered similar reports from other women dating back to 2025. Victims described encounters with a man driving a gray Toyota Camry who allegedly parked near women, exposed himself and attempted to avoid identification by removing or concealing his vehicle's license plate.

Detectives later conducted surveillance and executed search warrants at Brown's residence, vehicle and on multiple electronic devices. A forensic review of an iPhone allegedly recovered from Brown's vehicle revealed numerous videos and photographs that investigators said documented additional criminal activity.

According to police, some recordings showed Brown engaging in lewd conduct while observing or recording women in public settings. Other videos allegedly documented encounters in which money was exchanged for sexual acts.

Investigators said the videos were recorded at various locations throughout Clark County and were corroborated through cellphone records, surveillance footage, GPS data and employment records.

One incident highlighted in the warrant application involved an April 24 encounter at a Las Vegas gas station parking lot. Detectives alleged Brown engaged in lewd conduct while children were nearby. Investigators said surveillance footage and cellphone recordings indicated Brown was aware of the presence of minors during the incident.

Brown faces the following charges:



One count of open and gross lewdness in the presence of a minor

Six counts of open and gross lewdness (1st offense)

10 counts of soliciting or engaging in prostitution

"Investigators have established that Quincy engaged in a repeated, intentional, and predatory course of unlawful conduct across multiple dates and locations throughout Las Vegas, Clark County, Nevada," police said in the arrest report.

Police said additional charges could be brought against Brown after additional forensic review of his cell phone.

He is being held in the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on June 9 for a preliminary hearing.

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