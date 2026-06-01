Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old last seen in Carson City area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amaya Meithof, who was abducted by her father.

Amaya Meithof, 5, was abducted by her father, Christopher Meithof, 41. The two were last seen in the Carson City area. Their destination is unknown.

Christopher Meithof is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen driving a red Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Oregon license plate 576QNU.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement immediately.