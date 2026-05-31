LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a man is cooperating with investigators after shooting his sister’s boyfriend inside a southwest valley home early Sunday morning.

Lt. Robert Price of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Section says the investigation began shortly after 5 a.m. at a home in the 6400 block of Jade Mountain Court. That’s in a residential neighborhood near Torrey Pines Drive and Wigwam Avenue.

During an initial media briefing on the investigation, Price said police were called to the home by a woman who said her brother had just shot her boyfriend.

🔴 WATCH 🔴 Lt. Robert Price shares details about the homicide investigation in southwest Las Vegas:

[FULL BRIEFING] Man shot by girlfriend’s brother during fight in southwest Las Vegas, police say

When officers arrived, Price said the brother immediately identified himself as the shooter and was detained. Inside the home, officers found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They gave the man aid until medical first responders arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene, Price said.

While the investigation is still in its initial stages, Price said detectives believe the male was in a physical altercation with his girlfriend “where the male was battering the female.”

The woman’s brother heard the commotion and went upstairs to find the other man “beating his sister,” Price said.

After attempting to get the woman’s boyfriend to stop hitting her, Price says the brother “produced a firearm and shot” the boyfriend.

At this time, none of the people involved in the altercation have been publicly identified.

Police say this is an isolated incident, and both the shooter and his sister are cooperating with investigators.

“Right now, no charges are being brought forward,” Price said. “There are some elements of self-defense, however, we have to complete a thorough investigation before we bring that forward to the D.A.’s office.”

In the meantime, Price encouraged anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact LVMPD’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.