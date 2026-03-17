Police investigating Spring Valley hit-and-run involving moped

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for a driver after they fled from a crash in Spring Valley early Tuesday morning.

It happened at S Buffalo Drive and W Desert Inn Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash involved a sedan and a moped, and the moped driver was taken to an area hospital, police said.

The condition of the victim is unknown at the time of this report.

Authorities said the sedan fled the scene and is currently outstanding.

The sedan fled the accident scene and is currently outstanding.

The intersection has been restricted as police investigate.

Here's video of the scene as police investigate: