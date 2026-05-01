Barricade ends after alleged domestic dispute, suspect in custody

UPDATE | 10:08
Metro has shared with Channel 13 that the suspect involved in the barricade has been taken into custody without incident.
Motorists can expect roadways to re-open in the area in the next half hour.
ORIGINAL STORY
We're learning about an incident near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) this evening.
According to LVMPD, a domestic disturbance was recorded in the 3800 block of Hazelwood Street, involving a man who had battered a woman, then "kicked in the door to an additional citizen's residence" ahead of officers' arrival.
LVMPD made contact with the suspect before he barricaded himself inside his own residence. SWAT teams were called to respond on scene.
Metro advises the public to avoid the area east and west on Twain avenue "while negotiators attempt to get the suspect to surrender."
This is a developing story.
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