LVMPD makes arrest in sexual assault case, seeks additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has made an arrest in a sexual assault case.
Martin Guerra, 39, was last seen driving what police described a a white 2018 Nissan NV 200 work van with a black front bumper.
He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges:
- 1st degree kidnapping
- Sexual assault (3 counts)
- Battery to commit sexual assault
- Attempted sexual assault
- Open/gross lewdness (3 counts)
LVMPD's Sexual Assault Detail believes additional victims related to this incident may exist.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Guerra or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
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