LVMPD makes arrest in sexual assault case, seeks additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has made an arrest in a sexual assault case.

LVMPD

Martin Guerra, 39, was last seen driving what police described a a white 2018 Nissan NV 200 work van with a black front bumper.

LVMPD

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges:



1st degree kidnapping

Sexual assault (3 counts)

Battery to commit sexual assault

Attempted sexual assault

Open/gross lewdness (3 counts)

LVMPD's Sexual Assault Detail believes additional victims related to this incident may exist.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Guerra or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.