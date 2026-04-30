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LVMPD makes arrest in sexual assault case, seeks additional victims

LVMPD makes arrest in sexual assault case, seeks additional victims
LVMPD
LVMPD makes arrest in sexual assault case, seeks additional victims
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has made an arrest in a sexual assault case.

Martin Guerra

Martin Guerra, 39, was last seen driving what police described a a white 2018 Nissan NV 200 work van with a black front bumper.

LVMPD makes arrest in sexual assault case, seeks additional victims

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges:

  • 1st degree kidnapping
  • Sexual assault (3 counts)
  • Battery to commit sexual assault
  • Attempted sexual assault
  • Open/gross lewdness (3 counts)

LVMPD's Sexual Assault Detail believes additional victims related to this incident may exist.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Guerra or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

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