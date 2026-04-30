Two injured following shooting near Craig Road and Bruce Street, NLVPD shares

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) has released information regarding a shooting under investigation this afternoon.
According to NLVPD, an incident was reported on Friday at a business in the 1100 block of East Craig Road.
Upon their arrival, they found two people "suffering from apparent gunshot wounds." Those individuals were taken to a nearby hospital, and are in stable condition at this time.
Details are limited, but NLVPD shared that updates will be provided as information becomes available.
This is a developing story. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.
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